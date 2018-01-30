Holidays over, the government gets back to the hard work of leaking
New year, new leaks. After a brief summer pause, the leaks have once again begun to spring from the Turnbull government.
Jan 30, 2018
New year, new leaks. After a brief summer pause, the leaks have once again begun to spring from the Turnbull government.
Just in case you thought 2018 was going to be significantly different to 2017 for the Turnbull government — new year, new us etc — the leaks have already started. Yesterday the ABC got a cabinet document canvassing a range of Abbott-era welfare reform options including
ritually sacrificing cutting benefits off to young unemployed people altogether, until Kevin Andrews suggested it might be going a bit far.
5 thoughts on “Holidays over, the government gets back to the hard work of leaking”
“Trickle down politics”?
Imagine being in a Turbott Cabinet meeting and someone gets up and heads for the door …… Tuppence asks where they’re going – “To take a leak.”………?
This latest leak – they’re not racists, as they’ll tell you at every conceivable opportunity – they’re the “non-core promises party”.
And they just have policies that trawl for the xenophobe vote.
(It’s funny how Slomo would think ASIO would do whatever he or this government wanted? How would he get the idea that they were one of this government’s PS genies? Who does he think they are? AFP? Border Farce? DFAT? “Dastyari and his Chinese suite” ……..?)
Welfare reform too extreme for Kevin Andrews? Damn!
If there is a better example of the depths to which politics & public attitudes have sunk, it would need a bathysphere to plunge further when Kevin “Andrews” Android is the voice of reason/decency.
Re the Morriscum machinations, I think it is intended to sleight him, as a too touchy/feely emo, when his fans would prefer strafing and deckgun practice.