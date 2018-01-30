What does Gerard Whateley’s move to SEN mean for the future of sports radio?
The veteran sports caller's defection from ABC came as a shock to many, but to those watching the changing tides of commercial radio, the move is a little more obvious than it might appear.
I’m not a fan of sports commentary on any media. But in the case of Gerard Whateley, I’d say ‘follow the money’. Must be costing SEN a fortune!
Funny, I always thought Whately was grossly overrated. His legacy at the ABC can be observed in the self obsessed and narcissistic cricket commentary team that increasingly favoured opinion and anecdote over descriptions of what is actually happening on the field, in front of them.
May his departure lead to a more concise and focused description of events rather than boring and irrelevant reminiscences by third rate ex-players who can’t get a gig on commercial TV.