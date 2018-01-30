Australia makes a new bid for dumb protectionism for defence industry
The government's enthusiasm for defence protectionism -- strongly backed by Labor -- isn't just idiotic, it's immoral.
Jan 30, 2018
The government's enthusiasm for defence protectionism -- strongly backed by Labor -- isn't just idiotic, it's immoral.
In the old days there was what you might call vanilla protectionism: old-fashioned tariff walls and import quotas designed to shield local industries from cheaper, better products. Then there was new protectionism: fewer tariffs and trade barriers, but far more taxpayer handouts to industries to keep them operating here. And while vanilla protectionism was killed off for the most part, new protectionism survived well into the 2010s, primarily in the automotive industry, until the Abbott government correctly cut off the flow of handouts to multinationals.
One thought on “Australia makes a new bid for dumb protectionism for defence industry”
Perhaps you should have a rethink Bernard…it would have been far better for Oz to continue subsidising car manufacturing, both economically and morally, since it now seems obvious that governments here are hellbent on giving our money away on these dangerous pursuits.
Cars kill less people than weapons do???