If the rail workers can’t do it, when can we actually strike?
The defusing of Sydney rail-worker's threat to strike has raised once again the question of how free our right to strike really is.
Jan 29, 2018
Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus
I had no idea how bad the Fair Work Act really is. You’d think the unions would have had some idea about this sort of thing while the ALP drafted it, though. Did they not notice?
Is oppression of the workforce the best way to improve productivity?
I recall reading of Ford workers in the US placing metal washers inside sealed body panels so that the rattle could only be found by cutting open the side of the car.
A superb example of non-violent protest.
Would Dr Scholls be today’s equivalent of le sabot?
The utter irresponsibility of the trade union movement during the 60s & 70s has had repercussions. A major problem was the “excessive” number of unions that existed in countries such as Oz & NZ and indeed the UK. Poaching of members was not uncommon. The more sensible approach was adopted by Europe where the unions were (and still are) large and industry-based.
Now, with “capital” having designed a system were events of the 70s can never reappear we have a near-Orwellian result. Having made that point the paragraph “Oversight” contains a good deal of FUD. There are numerous avenues for employees to object and correct such conditions.
So the only bargaining tool a worker has, his work, he cannot use. F*****g brilliant. Maggie Thatcher rules.
The Silver Bodgie showed Thatcher how to do it with the Accord in the 80s, workers’ conditions have gone downhill ever since.
The ALP long ago change the words of the old standard to the “the Working Class can kiss me arse, I got the Foreman’s job at last“
Can’t say that I have any sympathy for Sydney rail workers. When I lived there in the late 60s and early 70s, there were frequent wildcat strikes called at around 2.00pm, meaning that workers had to knock off early to get home.
I have even less sympathy for the Victorian power unions whose actions in the 60s and 70s caused all sorts of chaos, and a windfall for suppliers of generators. The antics employed on the construction of Loy Yang cost Victorian taxpayers plenty.