Defence of Putin avoids Russia’s meddling in surrounding countries

Jan 29, 2018
James Burke writes: Re. “Razer: ‘progressive’ journos gunning for Trump are a danger to peace” (Thursday)
I’m glad Helen Razer’s reading Masha Gessen. She might provide a little more insight into Putin’s Russia than Oliver Stone movies. But Razer is still oddly defensive about dear old Vlad, to the point that her column on recent US-Russian relations was missing the words “Georgia”, “Ukraine” and “Crimea”.
Putin’s not Hitler. But he did invade a neighbouring country and annex its territory, which hasn’t been done a lot since the ‘40s. “Lefties for Putin” have laboured to justify this, as with John Pilger asserting that the Ukrainians are basically Nazis, so the Russians are anti-fascist heroes. That argument’s somewhat undermined by Putin’s support for European neo-fascists. Cry “fake news” all you like, but Putin’s 2017 love-in with Marine Le Pen was well-documented, lovingly photographed and heavily promoted.
Putin did annex Crimea against the will of its indigenous Tatar people but warmly welcomed by its ethnic Russian majority. Those who object to this generally have little to say about the annexation by a US ally of Syrian and Palestinian territory.