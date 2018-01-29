Sections Menu

Companies

Jan 29, 2018

How far will consumer brand partisanship spread?

Partisanship among brands may be less acute in Australia than it is in the US, but it's not a trend we can ignore.

Jason Murphy — Journalist and economist

Jason Murphy

Journalist and economist

Share

Union members march in Melbourne to support CUB workers

Back in November, there was a trend of US conservatives destroying their Keurig home coffee makers. Keurig is an American brand of coffee machine that produces a pretty ordinary cup of coffee. But it was not the average brew infuriating America’s right. It was the brand’s politics.

Related

Popular in Companies

You may also like

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “How far will consumer brand partisanship spread?

  1. The Curmudgeon

    I know the stats (or can suspect them), but don’t rule out the Merc-driving Green. In my seat of Higgins (where the Greens now beat Labor for second place), closest house to me which sports a Greens sign during elections also features a very modern Merc in the driveway. Not sure if they’re golf club members, but in seats like this, you can expect Greens voters to have a few bucks.

  2. Justin Thyme

    The social concord is breaking down. Revolt occurs where possible and convenient.