How far will consumer brand partisanship spread?
Partisanship among brands may be less acute in Australia than it is in the US, but it's not a trend we can ignore.
Jan 29, 2018
Back in November, there was a trend of US conservatives destroying their Keurig home coffee makers. Keurig is an American brand of coffee machine that produces a pretty ordinary cup of coffee. But it was not the average brew infuriating America’s right. It was the brand’s politics.
2 thoughts on “How far will consumer brand partisanship spread?”
I know the stats (or can suspect them), but don’t rule out the Merc-driving Green. In my seat of Higgins (where the Greens now beat Labor for second place), closest house to me which sports a Greens sign during elections also features a very modern Merc in the driveway. Not sure if they’re golf club members, but in seats like this, you can expect Greens voters to have a few bucks.
The social concord is breaking down. Revolt occurs where possible and convenient.