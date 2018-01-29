Canada’s $350 million media stimulus would set the tone for Australia
The package, which would bring Canada's media aid spending close to $1 billion, comes after repeated pressure from publishers. You can expect Australian companies to follow suit.
Jan 29, 2018
Australia’s struggling print media will be watching the next Canadian federal budget closely, when the Trudeau government is set to reveal its much anticipated aid package for the country’s struggling newspaper business.
We live in a country where for the sake of a few hundred million dollars subsidy, our governments let go a multi billion dollar car industry with the loss of over 100,000 jobs. Are you suggesting they’ll subsidise even more an industry in which Murdoch is by far the greatest stakeholder? Of course they will.