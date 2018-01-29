Afghanistan is no closer to peace, despite what the US claims
16 years on and despite peace talks, the corrupt Kabul government is still on the back-foot in its war with the Taliban.
Jan 29, 2018
16 years on and despite peace talks, the corrupt Kabul government is still on the back-foot in its war with the Taliban.
If one was to believe the US UN ambassador Nikki Haley’s latest statement on the war in Afghanistan, it is going well for the US-backed government and the Taliban is moving towards peace. The reality is somewhat different.
4 thoughts on “Afghanistan is no closer to peace, despite what the US claims”
One needs to remember the original ostensible reason for the invasion of Afghanistan. The official version was that the then Taliban government refused to hand over bin Laden whom the Americans said organised the events of 9/11 from his cave in Afghanistan. Even if that were true (and it was not) then how does one justify still being in Afghanistan more than 16 years later and bin Laden long dead (on either version)?
The truth is much closer to the geopolitical reality of (a) Afghanistan’s location viz a viz China and the “stans” plus Russia; its huge mineral wealth, especially so-called rare earths; and being the source of 95% of the world’s heroin.
Australia, which had no business invading in the first place, is still there, and the excuses, “training (sic) the Afghans” are less plausible by the day. Just what exactly does the Australian government hope to achieve in 2018 that it was unable to achieve in the past 16 years? One waits in vain for an even remotely plausible argument.
I remember a young Afghan friend whose father had died in the fighting during the Soviet occupation saying that he did not know whether or not his father was really a “martyr.” He was relieved when the Taliban won control of most of the country, set up a relatively incorrupt government and reduced sharply the growing of opium poppies. The latter action is probably what doomed them. 9/11, allegedly committed by Saudis, provided the pretext for invasion of faraway Afghanistan and the rest is ongoing history. The drug market must be fed so the production cannot be shut down.
For more than a century Western powers have failed militarily in Afghanistan. Even the Americans read some history, so there must be a reason. If it was just minerals then there many easier places to get them.
The Great Game goes on, for the same reasons which have been clear since Alexander sauntered by and left hellenic genes throughout Nuristan & Chitral.
The players have changed but the tune remains.