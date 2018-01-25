Victorian residents are increasingly afraid for their safety now? You don’t say…
Jan 25, 2018
The new menace: police on African youth ambush alert
(headline, The Herald Sun, Dec 20)
Since when has the COALition or its chief propagandists at Limited News ever let *facts* get in the way of racist, anti-Labor fear & smear campaign? It’s not like they have anything else to offer the Victorian Public…..especially when Mafia Matt is having lobster dinners with known mob bosses.
Fake news sells. Get with it!
How dare you cruel the News Corp pitch with facts, Rundle.
Then there was the Sales’ pitch on the increasingly Limited News parroting and tabloid 7:30, 8 days ago?
With an election due in Victoria in 10 months (after the 2010 one-term wonder that was their Limited News Party government) – she had fellow Dutton fear-merchant, red neck and ex-copper, Jason Wood on to fly solo and unchallenged, to run off at the mouth giving his “judgement” on what’s going on?
What would Police Deputy Commisioner Crisp know about “gangs”? “Dead” Wood’s done his “research” in going back to the layman’s view of a gang – reflecting Rupert’s?
And apparently there’s been ‘aggravated burglaries in one in 20 homes in Clyde and Nth Clyde to go with one in 27 in Officer – all down to these Sudanese gangs’ – the way he spins it without being pulled up?
I gave up watching 7.30 and that Sales dill some time ago…for reasons like the one you quoted above. It happens on that program all the time.
Talk about reconstructed ‘fake’ news? How about misinforming the public on most things? That sounds about right!