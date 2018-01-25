Sections Menu

Media Files

Jan 25, 2018

Seven West redundancies … Waterstreet responds to Q&A criticism … Murphy Brown revival ….

Staff at Seven West Media in Perth have been given until Tuesday to submit an expression of interest in voluntary redundancy, as part of cuts announced late last year.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Seven West Media to make staff cuts. Staff at Seven West Media in Perth have been given until Tuesday to submit an expression of interest in voluntary redundancy, as part of cuts announced late last year. Editorial staff were told yesterday via email there was not a target number of people to leave the newsroom. “It will be looked at in the context of the whole business and will depend on operational requirement,” the email said.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Seven West redundancies … Waterstreet responds to Q&A criticism … Murphy Brown revival ….

  1. zut alors

    Give Waterstreet a place on the Q&A set, otherwise there’s a danger it will be heavy with holier-than-thou pontificators.

    Waterstreet’s IQ is at least twice that of the usual politicians robbing Studio 22 of oxygen. Not only that, he’s articulate.