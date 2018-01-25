Seven West redundancies … Waterstreet responds to Q&A criticism … Murphy Brown revival ….
Staff at Seven West Media in Perth have been given until Tuesday to submit an expression of interest in voluntary redundancy, as part of cuts announced late last year.
One thought on “Seven West redundancies … Waterstreet responds to Q&A criticism … Murphy Brown revival ….”
Give Waterstreet a place on the Q&A set, otherwise there’s a danger it will be heavy with holier-than-thou pontificators.
Waterstreet’s IQ is at least twice that of the usual politicians robbing Studio 22 of oxygen. Not only that, he’s articulate.