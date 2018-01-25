Razer: ‘progressive’ journos gunning for Trump are a danger to peace
Even as purportedly progressive outlets continue to report Trump-Putin conspiracy theory as fact, the tanks roll toward Russia and the money rolls out.
Jan 25, 2018
Say what you will about President Barack Obama — don’t mind if I do — but the guy could deliver a knockout line. Let’s remember one smash hit that’s close to Keating quality. Before the debates of 2012, Mitt Romney, then-GOP presidential nominee, had publicly declared Russia to be the USA’s “number one geopolitical foe.” The 1980s called, said Barack on TV, and they want their foreign policy back.
I reckon you have missed something here Helen. Trump has a lot of Russian money behind him and talks big. But look again. trump has basically vacated middle-east policy. His Israel approach (a one state solution that sees Jared Kushner’s family developing more West Bank colonies) has alienated everyone. His blind support of the Saudis who are certainly the biggest terrorist funders’ not Iran and everything else means Russia has stepped in. Nuclear power for Egypt, deals with Syria and maybe Jordan. Increasing closeness to Turkey. Putin must be laughing into his vodka and caviar.
Helen, it is not just Kushner’s dealings with Israel that is underreported. There have been a series of revelations in recent days that the whole Russiagate allegations have been a creation of the Democratic Party in cahoots with the FBI as a plan to be put into effect in the then unlikely event that Trump was elected. Zero Hedge has been running a series of updates. There is, for example, a document circulated to all Congress persons that is, to use the words of Congress persons who have read it, a “bombshell”.
Very little if any of this is being reported in the Oz msm. To set out the reasons would go beyond the scope of a comment, but you might like to write about the FBI, Obama and DNC role in this wholly manufactured scandal.
I am sort of suspicious that “release the memo” might not produce the fireworks predicted. No pro-Clinton person cared that Kremlin operatives were paid for Clinton’s dossier. Just as no pro-Trump person cared that his son-in-law is some sort of black ops high-level patriot who used to give his bed to Bibi Netanyahu as a child.
If it were that explosive, it’d be pushed through by now. That way, even fewer people would notice recent changes to surveillance legislation, would quit talking about tax cuts to the wealthy and would not notice at all just how much money Mattis is asking for so’s he can build new toys to frighten Russia.
And, hey, OGO. It’s a big story and there’s a lot to miss. I really just sought to offer an account of Trump admin policy on Russia as it is. And suggest that we might want to dial down the Russophobia.
If you think Putin is some democracy loving, international law abiding, person…then you’ve got rocks in your head!
BTW…they are ALL as bad as each other…Russia, USA, Israel etc. etc….so let’s not have a race to determine which of these ‘rogue’ countries is least putrid.
THEY ALL ARE!!!!!
Who claimed Putin was a good guy?
Honestly, To suggest that aggression toward a state is bad is not to exonerate the state.