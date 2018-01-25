Hinch’s Senate Diary: the Greens have no hope of winning the Australia Day debate. Nor should they.
Jan 25, 2018
Senator Derryn Hinch takes on the Change the Date debate in his first Senate Diary of 2018.
It is sad, but probably indicative of the times, that I’m starting my first Senate Diary entry for 2018 by going back to a tired and tattered old topic that dominated the headlines (again) this time last year.
Senator Hinch, the only reason you offered in this article as to why January 26 might not be appropriate to celebrate Australia Day is that the date “is an insult to Indigenous Australians”. You don’t agree, of course and apparently you have met a few Aborigines and they aren’t insulted so that’s good enough for you. Sounds like you don’t really have any skin in the game. So you won’t feel miffed if, as time goes by, each and every 26th January is marked by ever increasing protests, rallies, graffiti in the streets and arguments with politicians who simply refuse to engage in a conversation because it is a “tired and tattered old topic” – a bit like reconciliation, no doubt. If our democracy decided, down the track, that another date for the celebration of a united Australia had been found, would you still cling to the old colonialist attitude or would you roll over without a whimper, even for a suggestion from the Greens?
I don’t think I agree with you about Australia Day. It has bugger all to do with Australia as such. My Aboriginal friends will celebrate Australia tomorrow, but they do not feel good about it. Your comments about Tony Abbott simply reflect the destructive unpleasantness of his personality. The Turnbull government is bloody awful until you look at Abbott’s which was even worse. The man has way too much ego. His comments about how great the first fleet has been for Aboriginals is a case in point. I allow they could have been taken over by the Portuguese or the Dutch who were even worse, though the French might have been an improvement, but to see the way that our first people were treated since federation is a matter of shame. Tony loves the military so let him see the story of Len Waters or Reg Saunders. The trouble is most politicians and a good many other Australians, don’t know any ordinary blackfellas, only official or TV ones. One of our great old blokes in my town shore sheep with Len Waters who was a fighter pilot in WW II, but too black to be a civilian one in Queensland. Yeah it was real good for Len eh? Old Tom’s uncle was bashed and killed in the main street of a nearby town and noone was even charged, though it was in plain view. Good for him too I suppose. Then there is my friend Ali from Darwin who heads for the long grass on the 26th, she reckons she’s safer there without the redneck flag drapers. She said “its no place for a blackfella there mate.”
Why bother changing the date, it will only have to be changed again when China or India invade us.
What a puerile comparison, America’s Independence Day and our, hopelessly contrived, Australia Day. The Yanks celebrate Columbus Day and the 4th of July. Perhaps we can do the same. Let’s have Cook’s Day (22nd of August) and Australia Day. But who actually gives a rat’s freckle about the date the First Fleet landed at Port Jackson? Surely we can find something more relevant in our history than the monumental cock-up of the First Fleet?
Ironic that US citizens celebrate Columbus day, yet the man never set foot on what is now the USA.
We could chose several dates like that:
April 19 – Captain Cook sighted Australia in 1770
January 5 – William Dampier anchored off WA in 1688
October 25 – Dirk Hartog landed on an island off WA in 1616
February 26 – Willem Janszoon landed on Cape York in 1606
Mark Kenny at the Age/SMH suggested May 9 – the day the the Parliament of Australia first sat (also first sitting in Canberra and in the new Parliament House).
The Constitution of Australia Act passed UK Parliament on July 9, 1900, and passed into law on January 1, 1901 – when the country truly became Australia.
Couldn’t agree more. To me, 26 January should be called NSW Day, the continent being, at that time certainly not inhabited by Europeans. We became the recognisable nation of Australia on 1 January 1901, so the date of the first sitting of Parliament is an excellent suggestion. Alternatively, make a commitment to change Australia Day on the date we become a Republic, which will be inevitable under some decent leadership and are rid of the vacillating ego bag we have as a PM.
I’m 60. For the majority of my life, Australia Day passed by without a thought to go on a ferry race, see fireworks or raise a flag. Without a thought about ‘Australia’ – or any other concept of the imagination, like ‘patriot’ (eek!), or events from 200 years ago, equally.
Then along came John Howard et al.
You wanted a special day to ‘celebrate’ – like those other well-known ‘patriotic’ peoples around the globe? Enjoy it, change it, I don’t care: I’ll just keep ignoring it.
