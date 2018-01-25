Talking sense on the TPP: Coalition business ally breaks ranks again
Even employer groups want the Productivity Commission to fact-check the government's absurd claims about the benefits of a revived Trans Pacific Partnership.
Jan 25, 2018
Even employer groups want the Productivity Commission to fact-check the government's absurd claims about the benefits of a revived Trans Pacific Partnership.
Yesterday the usual suspects were welcoming the resurrection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (since renamed to avoid the odium of the original): a “major breakthrough” that will ” lift millions of people out of poverty”, according to the Minerals Council, which “will give Australian businesses greater confidence,” said a more measured Australian Industry Group. It “will boost trade and investment… a win for Australian workers and businesses,” according to the Business Council.
6 thoughts on “Talking sense on the TPP: Coalition business ally breaks ranks again”
Very expensive PR propaganda and photo-op soirées for hyperbolic politicians, in awkward straits back home, to use as a diversion from those domestic problems – who don’t want you looking too deeply into the superficial reality behind their histrionic rhetoric and “(non-core) promises”?
Another Tuppence “victory” to go with ARC ($10,000,000 for some rain), NBN and Utegate?
Australia already has more than 10 FTAs. Why do we need modelling to tell us what has been achieved?
There is also the removal of any investment less than a billion from review and removal of work testing. What else have the bastards given away? Given the lack of any obvious benefit and some clear non benefits, what was the bribe. A few good deals like Andrew Robb? They are certainly not doing the nation’s bidding, so whose?
There is no cost benefit analysis done because it would reveal the real reason for this deal: handing yet more power and profit to the multinationals. They are already exempt from paying tax and this latest example of predatory capitalism removes any last vestiges of accountability as well. The ISDS provisions are a travesty of democratic institutions and the role of the law in structuring our commercial relations.
Well said, James…so what are we going to do about it?
How can bypassing the law of our land…and handing it over to some multi-national appointed kangaroo court…be good for Australia?
The mind boggles!!!
The commenters above have it all said.