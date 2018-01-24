Trump finds a way to make protectionism even dumber, more damaging
Donald Trump's latest foray into protectionism will cost thousands of jobs in the name of helping some bankrupt foreign-owned companies.
Jan 24, 2018
If government and the Business Council truly believe the logic that “Donald Trump gives completely unjustified handouts to corporations so we should too”, the mind boggles at what they’ll do after Trump’s latest protectionist stupidity.
4 thoughts on “Trump finds a way to make protectionism even dumber, more damaging”
Big businesses seem to have no loyalty to the countries in which they operate and very little regard for the next generation or its living environment. Some may be committing crimes against humanity.
Solar, backed by gas turbines, competes with steam generators. While steam is raised using US coal, it makes protectionist sense to block solar+gas. But as the steam generators re-equip with gas replacing coal, the burning of US gas will be similar with or without solar. The tariff serves only to deride the green image of solar.
Huh?
I can’t see how adding a tariff to solar panels makes them less “green”. It just makes them more expensive.
The tariff is there to protect the US coal industry from renewable energy, as is the National Energy Guarantee here (ironic that much of the issues with the power grid this year have been from coal plants failing). All the tariff does is make solar more expensive, and thus less competitive.
It fails to take into account that natural gas is taking over from coal as it is cheap over there.
Once again Bernard, anti-dumping measures are not equivalent in any way to tariffs. Anti-dumping is pro-trade, and excludes or deters government subsidy in industry, which is exactly what you want, given that you are anti-tariffs.
Which in general, I am also, but there may be occasions where tariffs are good social policy, and a cost/benefit analysis should be included, where the social benefits are recognised. Tariffs on solar panels are just dumb, regardless. No social benefit, very definite costs.