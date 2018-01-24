Terrorism vs ice: how are we funding the fights against our ‘biggest threats’?
News headlines are calling both ice and terrorism as the scourges of our age, but how does funding for these threats stack up?
Jan 24, 2018
Australia is in the grip of a crisis. What crisis you ask? Well, depending on which papers you’re reading, there are two to choose from.
>Since 2014 there have been half-a-dozen terror attacks in Australia
I think you meant “terror” attacks. At least one “terrorist” was a refugee from the family court system.
I don’t know much about curbing terrorist activities and its an area probably best left in experts’ hands as even our politicians seem to do. On the other hand there are reams of material on how to deal with drugs in society. Unfortunately our pollies do get involved very much here and by and large they ignore the experts and just follow America. The US is a prime example of what to do if you want to make the problem worse. The last 80 years of prohibition and ‘lock ’em up’ policy clearly not only hasn’t worked but it has demonstrably made the problem far worse. Yet it continues.
Even in the 50s my father used to say the only thing that will reduce the drug problem is to take away the underground market and he despaired at our govt always taking the American road. How many papers have to be written and how long before we look at countries who have followed sensible advice.
Portugal decriminalised drugs over ten years ago and coupled with policies that looked at drug dependency as a medical rather than criminal problem, has seen dramatic reductions in drug related deaths and crime. If our politicians are serious about tackling drugs in our society, there are plenty of papers written about whats happening there and brought in policies that actually work instead of just filling our jails!
Terrorism has metastisised from its origins – and no Bref, it is not “best left in the hands of the experts” who, like all pest eradicators since the Black Death, have a vested interest in not killing their source of livelihood – but the drug problem could be solved by adopting the solution proposed by that great thinker, humanitarian and social welfare philanthropist Lang Hancock, “put a 44 gallon drum of drugs on every street corner“.
In a week, a fortnight at most, the problem drug users would be dead or comatose and there would be no more associated criminal activity – think of the unemployment, or redeployment, that would result if cops & the legal system had something else more useful to do!
Which is worth the more votes?