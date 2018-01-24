‘Change the date’ springs from a long cultural history, one that Nick Cater wouldn’t understand
In which Guy Rundle looks back at the history of Meanjin and A.A. Phillips influential essay "The Cultural Cringe".
Jan 24, 2018
In which Guy Rundle looks back at the history of Meanjin and A.A. Phillips influential essay "The Cultural Cringe".
Ah, as we approach Straya Day, give thanks for Nick Cater, last of the ten pound poms. Yesterday, the BBC/Essex Uni sociology graduate turned his attention to Strayan culture, adopting the royal “we” for his adopted homeland, and digging deep into Strayan culture, to wit A.A. Phillips’ influential essay “The Cultural Cringe”.
3 thoughts on “‘Change the date’ springs from a long cultural history, one that Nick Cater wouldn’t understand”
“Hegel remarks somewhere that all great world-historic facts and personages appear, so to speak, twice. He forgot to add: the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce”. Look it up Nick.
Cater seems, like Bonehead O’Nihil, to have really, rilly upset grundle when he was in Blighty and he ain’t gunna let either forget it.
Fortunately I still have a cassette of him slicing & dicing Cater during an RN debate in which Nicki almost began crying, calling for a halt to the attacks of his employer, the mudorc.
Source please AR – if possible. I’d like to listen to that.