Rundle: the anti-democratic rot at the heart of the TPP
Without the US, the TPP is a less threatening beast, but a beast it remains.
Jan 24, 2018
Without the US, the TPP is a less threatening beast, but a beast it remains.
It’s aliiiiive! Like Godzilla emerging from the irradiated seas of Japan, the Trans-Pacific Partnership has re-emerged, with 11 of the 12 original negotiating nations signing up, just a few hours ago.
12 thoughts on “Rundle: the anti-democratic rot at the heart of the TPP”
All these “benefits and no down side”?
From the party that brought you “Labor’s negative gearing policy will ruin the Oz economy and decimate family home values”?
…. Pass me my medication – before it’s affordabilty goes through the roof.
I’ve already lost an i.
I’m currently reading ‘Alt America’ by David Neiwert. According to the author, NAFTA didn’t decimate American manufacturing. Manufacturing plants didn’t get shifted to Mexico. They went to countries such as China. And because México had to remove tariffs on imported American corn, millions of Mexican corn farmers were unable to compete and were forced to migrate to America and accept low paying low skill jobs native Americans weren’t willing to do. So México actually lost out on the deal.
While we might argue over the particulars of a TPP. The fact is that as the world gets smaller so trade will inevitably become more and more open. Its a bit like renewable energy or climate change or electric cars, we can rail against it all we like, but its going to happen regardless so we may as well manage it as best we can.
Currently it only takes 20+ hours to travel anywhere in the world, in my childrens’ lifetime I expect this will reduce to one hour. I fervently hope that future trade partnerships will also lead to more open borders. Europe has done it and we have it with New Zealand, why shouldn’t we expand our open borders to England, Europe, Canada and maybe the US (or maybe not the US).
Yes to trade. No to trading away our right to elect governments who run public enterprises for the public good, and regulate business activities. Fair nuff?
These ‘free trade’ agreements do not promote more open trade, Bref. Quite often the opposite. Devil in the detail. Guy has highlighted a few of the worst aspects of this agreement, but all the others need to be closely examined.
A personal gripe has been the formal change in the spelling of our medications in Australia (so that we lose the spelling that is part of the heritage of our English language to be replaced by the American’s version) in preparation for the Big Pharma imposed changes that were part of the Trade Agreement.
Dumb dumb dumb dumb dumb!
Just how much damage can these fools do before they are kicked out of office?
Enough that the incoming fools (to be kind, knaves to be accurate) can just carry on seamlessly, as per their riding orders.
Only their silk is different, same shit, different buckets.
International trade deals are made to pander to greedy donors to political parties,and to DFAT bureaucrats, in order to scour the world for the cheapest and most cowed labour to produce for tariff-free exports to Australian greedies – who in turn clamour for casualisation of our own workforce to be “internationally competitive”. Thus they are in effect a means of importing Asian slavery.
Trade should be directed to fostering innovative and high quality goods, not “el cheapo” leading to closure of more and more of our own industries.
“Trudeau scuppers TPP” was a nice headline at the time, just as GR’s Godzilla riff is entertaining now, but really what is the surprise? Turnbull said at the time: “We will work through this and we have, of course, additional opportunities in the future for us to reconvene to keep working through these issues, and hopefully we will be able to find a pathway forward that accommodates the requests from Canada.”
The headlines at the time, not wanting to spoil a good sensational yarn, failed to hint that the “scuppering” involved requests for changes. Nor did they factor in the neo-liberal determination of leaders such as ours.
The Ciobot was talking at Fran this morning on RN, and in his best aping of Talcum’s magisterial manner, loftily claimed that ISPS would never be invoked the way …err Philip Morris did over plain packaging.
If this resurrection of this iniquitous scam.. sorry, scheme demonstrates nothing else, it is that democratic pollies have the strength & resilience of meringue in a hailstorm.
Batten down the hatches coz it’ll become a lot worse before the End.
Not with a Bang but a Simper?
Heard that of course the ISPS isn’t there to be used, it’s just for decoration and I might have a bridge you could buy, as new, only used by little old ladies going to the shops once a week.
First use when the US comes back in will be aimed at crippling the PBS. Count on it. That’s when I start making use of contacts in Thailand and India, importing my own low cost medications like Americans do from Canada.