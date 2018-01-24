 Menu lock
Jan 24, 2018

International viewers are fueling Netflix dominance

Netflix's quarterly earnings, released this week, show incredible growth in subscribers and profits, thanks in large part to the streaming service's international viewers.

Glenn Dyer — Crikey business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

As we wrote yesterday, the scant offerings Australian TV networks have given us over the two months of summer have made the attractions of streaming video services even more alluring. We now have more evidence for that: Netflix’s December quarter figures show the streaming video giant ended the year with a bang and expects to continue growing rapidly this year, with more of its growth coming internationally from markets such as Australia.

