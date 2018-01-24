Waterstreet on #metoo Q&A panel … FT goes undercover … Vice joint venture ends …
Aunty has invited Charles Waterstreet to publicly discuss the #MeToo movement on national television. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Jan 24, 2018
Waterstreet on #MeToo Q&A panel. The ABC has made the odd decision to include controversial Sydney barrister Charles Waterstreet — the man who has claimed to be the inspiration for the main character of Rake, and who was recently accused of sexual harassment (which he denies) — on its special episode of Q&A to discuss the #MeToo movement. The mid-week program will reportedly have Waterstreet, as well as actress Rachel Griffiths, journalism and gender studies professor Catherine Lumby, and workplace lawyer Josh Bornstein. Journalist Nina Funnell, who reported on Waterstreet’s alleged sexual harassment for New Matilda, said on Twitter she’d been invited to sit in the audience, and a change.org petition has been set up to get her on the panel.
Re: Q&A “The ABC is yet to confirm the panel members.”
Let’s just hope that someone with half a functioning brain cell in ABC management, has realised, just in time, that having Charles Waterstreet on a #MeToo themed show is a flaming trashfire too far.
It would be a pity to see SBS Vice HD disappear. It has a uniquely fresh look in it’s programming. It leaves our other channels for dead. Abandoned would have to be my favourite series.
No politician on Q&A? That can’t be a bad idea. Doesn’t mean that the panel suggested is good but, baby steps.