Crikey cheat sheet: where do our pollies stand on Australia Day?
As the debate surrounding Australia Day gets louder, which leaders are taking up the call, and which ones are burying their heads?
Jan 24, 2018
January 26. A national day of mourning for many, a guilty day off for some, and an excuse to wear obnoxious flag capes for others.
The date will change but will there also be a push to change the name from Australia Day? Will it need to become Federation Day, Reconciliation Day, Independence or Republic Day, Wattle Day?
Why is Tony Abbott in this list? He’s the only person quoted who has no direct connection with Aboriginal Australia, either as an Indigenous person or an office-holder with responsibility for Aboriginal issues. I wish the media would stop giving him free publicity for no good reason.
“A free country debates its history; it does not deny it,” says Malcolm Turnbull, denying the country a chance to debate our history.
As Jacinta Price notes, re mixed heritage, it would be a sublime culmination of the s44 clusterfuck if she, Linda Burney or others similarly self-identifying were found to be ineligible MPs due to o/s citizenship acquired through ancestry.
For a date that is really only 24 years old there is a lot of talk about the date’s historical significance. I have a son who is 24 years old, he is open to the idea of the people of Australia reflecting on how 200 vs 60,000 years can be recognized.
In Scullion’s case it’s not unreasonable to imagine that the date of First Sydney Settlement Day hasn’t piqued his interest. After all, he’s a long way away from Sydney.