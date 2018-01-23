Rundle: why aren’t the polls reflecting Trump’s allegedly ‘brilliant’ start to 2018?
The answer is twofold.
Jan 23, 2018
Pity the poor, right-wing hack. The order is out: the Trump administration has been a triumph, and should be, erm, trumpeted as such, on the first anniversary of his inauguration, to be marked by — urghggh — a government shutdown and a Republican-controlled Congress against a Republican president. Triumph indeed.
6 thoughts on “Rundle: why aren’t the polls reflecting Trump’s allegedly ‘brilliant’ start to 2018?”
200 years after Mary Shelley dreamed up a monster, Trumpenstein will pursue his enablers to their graves. Fortunately, Trumble’s clown car will follow them through the ice.
Many moons ago I worked for a corporation where colleagues were bemoaning the inertia of our new departmental head. Someone wiser than the rest urged us to celebrate the fact that the new boffin was unlikely to ever do anything therefore we should be grateful.
Ditto Trump living at the golf course.
The “diplomatic coo” (thumb to nose, stick out your tongue and make noises like a pigeon?) being celebrated with Mike “You get what you pay for” Pence in Jerusalem?
One year on – surely much of that good news is a residual flow-on of Obama’s policies, washing through?
….Now the Russians are hacking the pre-mid-term election results?
……. All’s not lost. We wore Abbott for 4 days short on 2 years.
‘We wore Abbott for 4 days short on 2 years.’
Good grief, was it only two years, it felt like an eternity. One of those nightmares with no ending in sight…
I hope GR is correct in this analysis. Certainly, the special election results have been very encouraging. However, those elections have not directly involved Trump himself. A counter indication is that in the run up to the inauguration anniversary, 538’s rolling weighted aggregate of 18 polls showed a rise in Trump’s approval rate from 36.4% (16 Dec) to 40.2% (16 Jan) (tax cuts, Walmart pay rise, etc). The high was the first time it had been over 40 since May, and the surge was the only clear movement since then. Still, the last week has seen it heading south again (38.7%). Hope that fall is a trend not a blip.
It would require some hours to “mark” this piece and thus identify all of the non-sequiturs and other aspects of bias. However I will offer a few examples as illustrations.
“The shutdown is Trump’s failure of course, whichever way it spins. ”
One might claim as much if one doesn’t care for Trump’s presidency. On the other hand he has done rather well in regard to the the South China Sea issues and North Korea.
“What President can’t get a spending package through his own party?”
A president with NO factional allegiance and no government background; one strictly of business. His own party hate him by an large. However, as I write, apparently the siege is over – and lasted (only) one business day.
“One with zero political skills or application.”
on the contrary – he has done rather well. Recall that he actually prevailed over Hillary – which is not achievable if the candidate has “zero political skills”.
> It joins a list of failures.
such remains to be seen.
“Trump has failed to dismantle Obamacare, failed to replace it with a better system, made no change whatsoever to the Obama admin’s policy and practice, failed to make even a beginning on a border wall.” [.. etc my edit]
Guy, you MIGHT attempt a comparison between Obama and his 12 point plan in 2009 and the “ticks” on Trump’s to-do list. Then you you would be credited with the application of “objective reporting”. For the sake of brevity Obama sat on
his butt for eight years. Obama-care was actually a Hillary innovation. Besides, on this point, what do YOU advocate as a “better system” for our American (second?) cousins? The yanks will reject anything that exists in Canada, the UK or Oz out of hand – as being “communist”. The strongest support for the status quo, with regard to health care, comes, apparently, from those who don’t have it or have been ill-served by it.
As to the question “why aren’t the polls reflecting Trump’s allegedly ‘brilliant’ start to 2018?” – well does Trump (or anyone) actually claim (other than the Israelis) that the start is “brilliant”? Secondly, consider the behaviour of (e.g.) The Guardian or indeed the (Oz) ABC during the presidential election campaign.
Anticipating being identified as a “Donald devotee” let me say that his solicitude for the Kurds is not extended to the Palestinians and there isn’t the least doubt (there is evidence) that he is prodding Saudi Arabia to have a shot at Iran. Then there is the envisaged dismantling of N. & S. Korea to a single unit a’ la Vietnam nowadays; the 38th parallel being just an irrational line with the war technically on-going (after 65 years). Just read the (saber-rattling) of what Abe has been declaring.