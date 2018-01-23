Networks need to kill the silly season if they want viewers to stick to traditional TV
The traditional summer lull of non-ratings television has long been in place to offset costs for the year ahead, but could it be turning viewers away for good?
Jan 23, 2018
If fewer people watch TV this year, you can blame not only the attractions of Netflix and Stan but what the usual networks gave us as viewing fare over the summer non-ratings periods. Once again we have been given a third rate collection of repeats and weak shows on top of the cheap sport the commercial networks resort to over summer to cut costs.
Unfortunately, the NBN (or lack thereof) means that I am forced into the wilderness of FTA. With a D/L speed measuring in the 100kbps to maybe 2 Mbps with a tail wind, I am unable to watch anything in real time through streaming services.
Thanks Mr Trumble.
Glenn Dyer is right on the money about the poor summer performances of the free to air networks. Not all that many years ago, the ABC, at least, used to introduce some new drama series that entertained those who hadn’t had much time to relax with TV during the year. This summer the repeats have been endless and enervating.
His observation ” And what do the TV networks do after helping us move to the competition? Why they whine constantly about unfair playing fields and call for weaker regulation, cost cuts, getting rid of children’s TV, freeing up ad rules around gambling services, and no doubt they will soon be wanting to show more grog ads …” is SO true.