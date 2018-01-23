Did you hear the one about the migrant who hates migrants?
Right on cue, Tony Abbott has returned to cause trouble for Malcolm Turnbull.
Jan 23, 2018
Normally, the start of the political year is heralded by the PM and the Leader of the Opposition giving set-piece speeches ahead of the return of parliament, with the goal of trying to set the agenda. The speeches tend to be pabulum, but they get pored over like sacred texts by political journalists eager for something to write about after the summer break.
“Once upon a time, Abbott could be regarded as a serious thinker on Indigenous issues, with a genuine interest in Aboriginal communities ”
Really Bernard? Since when did photo ops and brainfarts constitute “serious thinking”?
Me too. Ever check his form? All he was in that race for was the votes? Those he seduced are waking up with sore fundaments.
Yeah, that piqued my ire, though the disclaimer was even dumber, “.. certainly far more interest than Malcolm Turnbull ever displayed” – as would a pickled gherkin.
Our problem is not the high level of immigration, it is that all immigrants gravitate towards the great metropolises of the east coast capitol cities. Yet our rural sector is dying as townships suffer a diminishing populace and lack of skilled persons.
Many folk want to make Australia their home, so why not mandate that their visa is conditional upon say five years contributing to the rural sector, before any settlement is allowed in the capitol cities. This is probably not PC but Australia needs growth in the countryside and there are many, many folk overseas who would welcome any chance to share in this great country.
Yes. I can think of several hundred in Manus and Nauru for a start. Some rural communities would welcome them with open arms, see ABC program on the WA wheatbelt town of Katanning.
In general a useful article but I wonder if we could expend some effort on our terminology this year. The correct application (citing the first error) “On migration, Abbott is a migrant himself, of course.” is to replace the word migration with immigration and similarly for migrant to immigrant. I have been illustrating this error
for almost 40 years (to very little avail : I admit).
Secondly, the “fuck off, we’re full” ought to rewritten as “were full : fuck off”. Note the
(correct) use of the colon in this implicit infinitive phrase; the subject ought to imply the imperative (and not the other way about).
Lastly, for the sake of edification, “Once upon a time, Abbott could be regarded as a serious thinker on Indigenous issues” [example or reference?] “with a genuine interest in Aboriginal communities” [similarly] “certainly far more interest than Malcolm Turnbull ever displayed” [hence the requirement for references]. “Now, he’s become just another white reactionary” [because …]
Those who have ‘varying objections to migration’ don’t as a general rule object to migration as such but to the very high number, most of whom seem to end up in Sydney or Melbourne and the infrastructure in both cities is struggling to keep up. Also sometimes objections to the corrupted nature of some of our migration and temporary entry programs. Is the student program about education, exchange of ideas and building better relations with our neighbours or is about funding higher education in exchange for permanent residence? The skilled temporary entry programs in place before the 457 visa worked well, got the overseas skills we needed and didn’t displace local workers with cheaper overseas workers (which was part of the intent of the 457 initially) And does the very large working holidaymaker program provide young people with a chance for extended travel whilst supplementing their savings with employment or has it become a program to exploit young foreigners as cheap labour in the rural sector?
Canada has a properly planned migration program as we did here before it was handed over to the market to decide who and how many.
