Bill Shorten could be Labor’s John Howard
Crikey readers on Bill Shorten and Australia Day.
Jan 23, 2018
Justin Harding writes: Re. “Bill Shorten can’t rely on Turnbull and co bungling things forever” (Monday)
There was NO country called Australia…as opposed to a continent by that name…until January 1st, 1901. So what the hell are we celebrating from 1788?????
By all means have an Australia Day…NOT a NSW penal colony day…which celebrates the birth of our nation/commonwealth. That is January 1st!!!!!