Jan 23, 2018

Chudd: I haven’t done anything to Aboriginal people aside from silence their experience

The Radical Left would have you believe that the date of Australia Day somehow excludes people -- yet all they offer for evidence is the people who have consistently said they’ve been excluded from the day.

Peter Chudd*

Guest writer

  1. Dion Giles

    December 3 1854

    1. klewso

      Eureka!

    2. Rais

      Something nagged at me as I read this piece, wondering if it was actually written a bit tongue in cheek. Oh well, it’ll all be forgotten after Friday. But I must protest at the author’s ascribing to Tony Abbott the act of giving the Greens or anyone else Carte Blanche to do anything. That’s a foreign word, spread foreign words around and we’ll be flooded with foreign boat people before you know it.

