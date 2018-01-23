Chudd: I haven’t done anything to Aboriginal people aside from silence their experience
The Radical Left would have you believe that the date of Australia Day somehow excludes people -- yet all they offer for evidence is the people who have consistently said they’ve been excluded from the day.
4 thoughts on “Chudd: I haven’t done anything to Aboriginal people aside from silence their experience”
December 3 1854
Eureka!
Something nagged at me as I read this piece, wondering if it was actually written a bit tongue in cheek. Oh well, it’ll all be forgotten after Friday. But I must protest at the author’s ascribing to Tony Abbott the act of giving the Greens or anyone else Carte Blanche to do anything. That’s a foreign word, spread foreign words around and we’ll be flooded with foreign boat people before you know it.
Something nagged at me as I read this piece, wondering if it was actually written a bit tongue in cheek. Oh well, it’ll all be forgotten after Friday. But I must protest at the author’s ascribing to Tony Abbott the act of giving the Greens or anyone else Carte Blanche to do anything. That’s a foreign word, spread foreign words around and we’ll be flooded with foreign boat people before you know it.