A brief professional history of Antony ‘The Cat’ Catalano
Jan 23, 2018
Domain boss Antony Catalano is no stranger to the media spotlight. We've taken a look back at his career as reported in the news.
There hasn’t yet been any explanation for Domain boss Antony Catalano’s shock resignation yesterday, other than he wants to spend more time with his family. The Australian‘s Margin Call column today say Catalano won’t receive a termination payment or any portion of his options, and he won’t have an ongoing consulting role.
To supplement Emily’s interesting little piece, the official biography can be seen drooling at http://www.afr.com/business/antony-catalano–mr-property-in-a-propertymad-nation-20151014-gk96zi Enjoy!