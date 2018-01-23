 Menu lock
Jan 23, 2018

A brief professional history of Antony ‘The Cat’ Catalano

Domain boss Antony Catalano is no stranger to the media spotlight. We've taken a look back at his career as reported in the news.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

There hasn’t yet been any explanation for Domain boss Antony Catalano’s shock resignation yesterday, other than he wants to spend more time with his family. The Australian‘s Margin Call column today say Catalano won’t receive a termination payment or any portion of his options, and he won’t have an ongoing consulting role.

One thought on “A brief professional history of Antony ‘The Cat’ Catalano

  1. brewer

    To supplement Emily’s interesting little piece, the official biography can be seen drooling at http://www.afr.com/business/antony-catalano–mr-property-in-a-propertymad-nation-20151014-gk96zi Enjoy!