Jan 23, 2018

Mitchell on Doyle … Greenwald’s war on Russia investigation … a croc & ball story …

Neil Mitchell offers his two cents on the Robert Doyle allegations. Plus other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Neil Mitchell on Robert Doyle. 3AW broadcaster Neil Mitchell has weighed in on the allegations against his friend Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle in an editorial on his program. Doyle is subject to two inquiries into allegations of sexual harassment, and Mitchell said Doyle was “violently ill most days”, and said repeatedly he wasn’t defending Doyle, but said he was attacking the process. “He’s been hung, drawn and quartered in the media and I believe he still hasn’t seen all the allegations against him,” Mitchell said.

2 comments

2 thoughts on “Mitchell on Doyle … Greenwald’s war on Russia investigation … a croc & ball story …

  1. paddy

    Hmm… Neil Mitchell doing an editorial on trial by media. #PureGold 🙂

  2. klewso

    The NT News missed a teste shot?