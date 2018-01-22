The female workforce revolution is finally arriving
Unusually, the Turnbull government has presided over policies that have driven strong growth in female employment. We should get used to it.
Last week’s employment data for December did not merely confirmed that 2017 was a great year for job creation — something the government was understandably eager to celebrate — but as savvy commentators like Michael Pascoe pointed out, was great news for female workers. Women took the bulk of 400,000 net jobs created in 2017, and the bulk of the full-time jobs too.
4 thoughts on “The female workforce revolution is finally arriving”
Notwithstanding you don’t have the breakdown of the jobs data for December, what happened to the usual cynicism about the employment/unemployment stats? I’ve lost count of the number of Crikey articles explaining to us why the jobs data is a crock but now you are just naively taking the numbers at face value. This isn’t just a comment about Crikey – the mainstream press are the same. Nobody is poking these numbers at all; however, I expect Crikey to dig a little more deeply. At the very least, if these numbers are as unambiguously good as suggested, what (aside from the NDIS) is driving them?
>wasting billions protecting defence manufacturing
If there will never be another war in the south Pacific then we can import everything from Asia – unless they have a war – or unless Asia finds better sources of food and minerals.
Who knew BK hankered to be Pollyanna?
The claim:
“Last week’s employment data for December did not merely confirmed [sic] that 2017 was a great year for job creation – something the government was understandably eager to celebrate -….”
The reality:
From ABS December 2017 Seasonally adjusted estimates
*”Unemployment rate increased 0.1 pts to 5.5%”
*”Monthly hours worked in all jobs decreased 4.2 million hours (0.2%)”