Rundle: ‘Australia Day’ will fail for the same reason same-sex marriage succeeded
Australia Day was gone as soon as it could start to be questioned by more than a small minority of the population.
Jan 22, 2018
Australia Day, as January 26, is dead. Gone. Already over. It will keep walking around for a few years, maybe a decade or so, but there will eventually be another national day. What day that will be? God knows. But it will have to be a day that marks something of both settler and Indigenous importance. Maybe “1967 Referendum Day”? “Mabo Day”? It might end up being plain old bloody Anzac Day, since Aboriginal soldiers served. They were shabbily treated then and after, but serve they did, a result which might actually be worse than January 26. The day Trevor Chappell bowled underarm? The anniversary of Khe Sanh’s release? Any of these.
22 thoughts on “Rundle: ‘Australia Day’ will fail for the same reason same-sex marriage succeeded”
The issue I have with this debate is that for a large proportion of the anti-Australia Day crowd, changing the date is not enough. The deeply engrained ‘black armband’ view of history means that they fundamentally don’t want to celebrate Australia’s national identity.
If enough people are upset that our national day coincides with the landing of the first fleet (something that, as polling suggests, most people no longer even realise happened on 26 January) then by all means change the date. But can we at least have an Australia Day? And can it be in summer?
“Craig”. Funny way of spelling John Winston Howard.
I disagree with Howard on very many thing, but when it comes Western values and Enlightenment principles, he was 100% correct. Might be why so many people attempt to migrate, by any means necessary, to countries that espouse those principles?
Who? Show us this ‘large proportion’. I can only think of 2 people, myself, and a bloke that wrote a blog post on the ‘IndigenousX’ site.
Maybe a ‘large proportion’ was a bit of a stretch, but I think the general point stands. Anecdotally I know of quite a few people who hold that position. Yourself included apparently.
I’m not sure it does stand if there isn’t a real and strong movement calling for it. You even cite the recent polling! How do you look at the polling and even begin to worry about some theoretical push to abolish a national day entirely? It wouldn’t even get up on a public vote let alone parliament.
Why not become a Republic and have an Independence Day holiday?
I agree Craig. You don’t need to go deep in the comments of a place like The Guardian (let alone Twitter or Facebook) to see that for many, the objection is to celebrating Australia as a nation at all, because they see it as endorsing the British invasion to begin with.
There’s no doubt at all that the Aboriginal peoples of Australia have been invaded, mistreated, held down as second class citizens, suffered through the policies that created the stolen generations and still to this day suffer from serious inequality. I just don’t believe the solution to any of that involves changing Australia Day or demanding modern Australians reject the invasion any more than we should be demanding modern day Japanese people apologise for WW2 before they’re allowed over the border. There’s not a country in the world today founded without someone invading someone in its past.
I agree with the basic thrust of the argument, but the difference from same-sex marriage is that there everyone knew what to do: fixing it was as simple as changing a few words in the Marriage Act (and even that took a long time). While Australia day might seem less significant, it’s more complicated: you have to find an alternative date that people can agree on. And I think inertia will prevent that happening for quite a while.
I rather like the month of July. Definitely a good time for a public holiday.
“The Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act (UK) was passed on 5 July 1900 and given Royal Assent by Queen Victoria on 9 July 1900”
(Providing, of course, that either of those dates aren’t anniversaries of indigenous massacres.)
Quite like that idea, Paddy. There’s enough public holidays between Christmas and Easter already. Plus we have Queen’s Birthday in June (at least here in Vic) – so Australia Day in July and, maybe eventually, Recognition Day in August. And Republic Day in October.
Party on, people!
9 May might be good, the first sitting of Federal Parliament in 1901. And that would make Australia Day Eve occur on May 8 (ie “Maaaaaate”).
But it’s Australia, and unlike America, we write the date 8 May. So it’d be Eightmay, which sounds weird.
Also, is it just me, or does the crowd pushing May 8 also seem to be same crowd with the biggest aversion to Australian culture? Seems hypocritical
‘eightmay’ is the pig Latin version of ‘mate’
As shown in the SMH op-ed cartoon last week, there are precious few days that aren’t so tainted.
Why not revert to the system that applied before 1988. Australia Day was observed on the day, with the public holiday on the 26th, or the following Monday. It gave us a long weekend before the schools resumed, and gave many towns a chance to stage an annual event that brought money into the town
The objection is to treating the 26th of January as something worth celebrating.
There are also some who object to celebrating Australia at all, apparently in the belief that merely living here in 2018 endorses the actions of British colonials and unaware that if you hold countries to that standard you couldn’t live anywhere on Earth without shame.
I’ve long thought that moving the public holiday to the 26th instead of having a ‘January long-weekend each’ year was un-Auastralian.
‘…Australian conservatism’s best friend: our nation’s deep residual apathy.’
Is it possible to keep the 26th but, in line with our cultural tradition, simply rename it Apathy Day?
Yep, already dead. Awaiting the burial.
It is worth taking a day to celebrate the achievements of Australia from early convict settlement onward.
You can celebrate the 40 thousand years prior to that on another date, or maybe you’ll need a week… like Naidoc.
National Aboriginal and Islander DAY?? Of Celebration.
An exercise for grundle’s beloved knowledge class would be to imagine how the locals would have fared had this country been colonised by the other raptors carving up the globe in the 18-19th century.
Like the electorate facing the choice between T1 & T2, slightest less appalling than the alternative.