Young, unmarried couple in New Zealand have sex. You won’t believe what happens next!
News that New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern was pregnant sent the country into a frenzy last week. We examine the responses which ranged from lovely to bizarre to downright nonsensical.
3 thoughts on “Young, unmarried couple in New Zealand have sex. You won’t believe what happens next!”
One cool thing about this: I had no idea she was unmarried. I would have thought that that would have been trumpeted across all media, and I find it very encouraging that nobody (other than Crikey, albeit ironically) has deemed it worthy of mention.
And of course the extra bonus for Winston Peters is that he will have a whole 6 weeks as Acting PM. No wonder he’s so supportive.
Standing ovation and a koala stamp to the subeditor. 🙂