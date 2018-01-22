 Menu lock
Jan 22, 2018

Young, unmarried couple in New Zealand have sex. You won’t believe what happens next!

News that New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern was pregnant sent the country into a frenzy last week. We examine the responses which ranged from lovely to bizarre to downright nonsensical.

Rebekah Holt

Freelance journalist

On Friday the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clark Gayford announced her pregnancy via social media. Ardern will actually be only the second female PM to become a mother while in office. The first was Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto.

3 thoughts on “Young, unmarried couple in New Zealand have sex. You won’t believe what happens next!

  1. Decorum

    One cool thing about this: I had no idea she was unmarried. I would have thought that that would have been trumpeted across all media, and I find it very encouraging that nobody (other than Crikey, albeit ironically) has deemed it worthy of mention.

  2. jmendelssohn

    And of course the extra bonus for Winston Peters is that he will have a whole 6 weeks as Acting PM. No wonder he’s so supportive.

  3. paddy

    Standing ovation and a koala stamp to the subeditor. 🙂