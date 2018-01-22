Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
Tennis and cricket have dominated in the first week of 2018's return to TV ratings.
Jan 22, 2018
Welcome back to 2018. So little has changed. We are still in the summer ratings doldrums, but land is on the horizon. Nine won the first week of the year with the 5th test, Seven won last week with the Australian Open tennis, which easily accounted for the ODIs on Nine and the Big Bash T20 tip and run on Ten.
