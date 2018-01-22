Domain boss quits: is the golden goose cooked?
Jan 22, 2018
News of Catalano's departure has hit the share price hard.
Domain boss Antony Catalano has left the company just two months after it was split from Fairfax and listed on the ASX. And the news has hit the share price, which was down almost 12% an hour into trading this morning. It had dropped 10% since it listed at $3.58. The ASX 200 has been flat over the same period. Fairfax Media shares went south as well, off 6% at 67.7 cents.
2 thoughts on “Domain boss quits: is the golden goose cooked?”
Perhaps Antony Catalano just loves his family more than Fairfax.
I would hope so. Why would Fairfax love Catalano’s family at all?