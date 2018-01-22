Bill Shorten can’t rely on Turnbull and co bungling things forever
Labor has started the year messily and Bill Shorten can't always rely on the Liberals to take the spotlight off his own flaws.
For nearly four-and-a-half years, Labor under Bill Shorten has run a smooth, unified and professional operation totally at odds with the chaos caused by Kevin Rudd during the Gillard era. Shorten has benefited from the kind of backing that Rudd didn’t get from Shorten and that, in the end, Julia Gillard didn’t get from him either. And while he’s deftly pursued relentless Tony Abbott-style oppositionism, unlike Abbott he’s been prepared to commit to policy bravery unseen in Canberra since the days of John Hewson.
8 thoughts on “Bill Shorten can’t rely on Turnbull and co bungling things forever”
Oh no Brer Keane! Please don’t throw Brer Bill in the By-election Patch!
IKR – with Roberta Williams running against him and everything!
Why can’t he?
Just when we thought they were about to avoid being the story, Simon Birmingham decided that the best way to play the craptastic NBN f*ckupathon (and insuperior result thereof) was to BOAST about its magnificence more fulsomely than Donald Trumps doctor.
“remember THAT donation?”
No (until you reminded me), and I suspect that nobody else did either. Not as vividly as Melting Truffle squibbing yet again (whaling again), in yet another Tokyo covfefe (not a typo).
You’re not off to a great start either Bernard, trying to downgrade Bill’s policy achievements in contrast to the LNP total lack of talent in that area, is almost as bad as Trioli and Rowland staring their new year with dum-dum Downer from the IPA as their first guest pollytator.
Bill who?
“Adam Bandt pointlessly labours in obscurity in the seat of Melbourne.”
That’s a strange comment, revealing of anti-Greens bias perhaps. Bandt gets a lot of media coverage for a crossbench MP, and he’s a respected local member.
If you don’t live in Melbourne he probably gets zero coverage; the Greens don’t help themselves in this regard, despite being their only lower house MP he is way down in the pecking order when it comes to being the Greens’ spokesperson on big issues. Maybe Waters and Ludlam being gone will help that, but the reality is the Greens make heavy use of Senate committees and Senate negotiations to put their positions in the limelight and it is the one thing Bandt can’t participate in.
“but it will be a serious blow to Shorten.”
Why? Because the media will make a mountain out of an inconsequential Labor MP being replaced with an inconsequential Greens MP, a move which demonstrates part of the electorate moving even further to the left away from the Liberals?
Even “Feeeney’s disastrous 2016 election campaign” is media fluff. A failure to declare something on the interests register – sure, something which tons of MPs did and at least this one wasn’t a Rolex from a Chinese businessman (a story the press gallery have been curiously shy of citing during Dastyari’s fall, are Liberal scandals are wiped from their memories within a week of happening?). Followed by an ill-advised appearance on Sky News which was probably seen by about 10 people.
Any of this affect policy? Nope. Any of this affect people’s lives? Nope. And yet the media make it a big story. Even you, Bernard, who are better than most.