AFR lies by omission on company tax cuts
More evidence is emerging that the Trump tax cut will be used for share buybacks not new investment. But you won't read that at the Fin.
Jan 22, 2018
More evidence is emerging that the Trump tax cut will be used for share buybacks not new investment. But you won't read that at the Fin.
In the face of a concerted campaign from Treasurer Scott Morrison, CEOs and the Financial Review to spruik company tax cuts, it pays to keep looking at what is happening in the US. As we’ve been noting, some US CEOs have been honest in saying the windfall from the Trump tax cuts will go to where history shows windfalls go: into share buybacks and bumping up company share prices for the benefit of shareholders and executives.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “AFR lies by omission on company tax cuts”
Surely the most certain way to increase investment nation-wide is to increase compulsory superannuation across the nation’s earners?
“Today, the Fin gave a lengthy platform to Morrison and Australian CEOs to claim a corporate tax cut would lead to investment and jobs rather than executive pay rises and shareholder windfalls.”
I’ve said it before, require companies seeking the lower tax rate to guarantee the outcomes – increased investment, higher wages, no share buy backs, no executive pay rises and no shareholder windfalls.
If any of that happens the company then belongs to the government entirely, for no cost.