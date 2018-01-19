Tips and rumours
Woolside turns around on clean energy ... rumblings of unrest at Seven News over Nazi interview ... the Australia Day event where no one mentioned Australia Day ...
Teaching an old dog renewable tricks. A world first for that old-fashioned fossil fueller Woodside Petroleum: buried in the company’s December quarter report — released on Thursday — was this bit of “new-age” thinking (well, for an old-age resource company).
3 thoughts on “Tips and rumours”
re Woodside… Managers will be quite happy about the 2000 tonnes of extra LNG which can be sold each year. The reduction in CO2 will also help because it makes a good press release.
‘Next News Corp will reveal its own battery back up.’
Reminds me of an article in ‘the New York Times’ from March 4, 2011 entitled ‘News Corporation is Carbon-Neutral, Murdoch Declares.’
Pity News Corp has been so global warming denialist since (and before) then.
