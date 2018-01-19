Seven’s record low shares … Peter Greste takes up uni role … why did we just hear about Stormy Daniels? …
The year has started with record-low share prices for Seven West Media, down 3.6%.
Jan 19, 2018
Seven’s record low shares. Happy New Year, Kerry Stokes — 2018 has started as 2017 ended with your media assets still making you poorer. That big story from 2017 for Stokes — the price of Seven West Media shares — has made an early appearance in 2018; specifically, why have they fallen more than 12% in the past month?
One thought on “Seven’s record low shares … Peter Greste takes up uni role … why did we just hear about Stormy Daniels? …”
I’m a shareholder in Seven Media as a result of being a shareholder in West Australian Newspapers.
I take great pleasure in the share price of Seven Media falling. At its current prices, there’s very little downside in its price continuing to fall.
I refuse to read the West Australian. It’s very much ‘Murdoch light’. And I only watch Seven for the AFL (and I always hope that the program promotion they do during their AFL match telecasts is of their worst not best programs. The programs they promote seem to me to be so dire, I think I’d prefer a dental canal treatment. Without anaesthetic).