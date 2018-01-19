Rundle: meet the think tank guru looking for love from Labor
Michael Fullilove is an energetic and well-respected commentator, with the pale moon-tan of the true library-bound scholar.
Jan 19, 2018
When it finally became clear that Sam Dastyari’s Senate position was untenable, and Dasher would shortly be making his final dash, it was inevitable that hands would go up for that most delicious of Australian political baubles, a No. 1 Senate berth, gained without the necessity of actual contact with the voters. Folks didn’t yet know that the spot was reserved for Kristina Keneally — the failed New South Wales premier, fresh from her failed tilt at the seat of Bennelong, elevated on the alleged grounds that she has some sort of general public appeal – and one personage being bruited around was the magnificently named Michael Fullilove.
5 thoughts on “Rundle: meet the think tank guru looking for love from Labor”
yes, been watching Fullilove and his moon-tan for a while, and while not holding any candles for Catholic anti-abortionist Keneally, at least she has stopped this pro-US intellectual grifter from taking control of our “foreign policy” which is already somewhere down the toilet in nowhere land
I live in SA, and we have had abortion on demand…introduced by the Dunstan Labor government…since the 1970s.
Who cares what Keneally thinks. The Labor party is NEVER going to reverse that law…time for the other states to catch up???
You are just starting a political furphy!
Another CIA “asset” – and one that only comes out at night? Not even the NSW ALP Right is stupid enough (the NSW Spivs and Arseholes Party Nasty Wing is, but they blew it when L’il Mikey Baird went back to his Bankster roots and left the Armenian help to try and cover up the satisfied grunting from the BCA swine). Special K may be a bit bouncy for the Pell-pals, but she’s streets ahead of any competition, on or off Sky.
Foreign Policy Australia? Never since the dark days of Harold Holt has Australian Foreign Policy been so much in hock to the Americans. Malcolm Turnbull is just the latest in a long line of half-witted Australian prime ministers who regard Australia as Uncle Sam’s pet poodle.
‘Once one of the IPA’s pale thin riders, he (Roskam) now resembles Blakey from On The Buses, which might actually be a plus when he goes for a slot at Whittlesea shire in ’19.’
Ouch.
At least Keneally has colour & a backbone. Not to mention valuable experience.