Is there really a trucking safety crisis, and is Joyce the man to handle it?
The government has been flat-footed in responding to a surge in truck-related deaths. Both unions and companies are being more proactive than Canberra.
Jan 19, 2018
The federal government risks being seen as presiding over carnage on the nation’s roads as both transport unions and key employers call for a significant overhaul of the truck safety regulatory framework.
3 thoughts on “Is there really a trucking safety crisis, and is Joyce the man to handle it?”
Makes the pink batts imbroglio seem a bit tame doesn’t it?
I wonder when the LNP will gets it’s turn in a royal commission for wilfully endangering lives to save a bit of money.
Joyce is an absolute fwit. In NSW heavy vehicle deaths are up 86 percent. I live 40 km from where 4 people have been killed by at fault trucks on the Newell in the last 12 months. There have been (I think) 12 heavy vehicle deaths on the northern half of the Newell Highway over the last 12 months. There were 6 state wide in 48 hours last week. A good many of the inland ones have happened in Joyce’s own bloody electorate! Let him get out of his helicopter and his charter plane and drive down the Newell from Dubbo to Tocumwal and see how many B-Doubles overtake him at 110 kph. These things are scary and I am a driver with 45 years experience including heavy.
Joyce is hopeless and hapless. Unfortunately, the numpties who make up the Nationals think he’s worthy of deputy PMship. For the Nats policy is spelt P-O-R-K. The nation is worse for it.