Industry super blitzes retail, which is bad news for the Coalition’s war on unions
Alarm bells will be ringing with the Liberals as industry super stretches its lead over retail super in returns for members.
Jan 19, 2018
Alarm bells will be ringing with the Liberals as industry super stretches its lead over retail super in returns for members.
The annual round-up of fund performance across the superannuation sector will alarm the government because of what appears to be a growing gap between the performance of industry super funds and retail super funds.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Industry super blitzes retail, which is bad news for the Coalition’s war on unions”
The LNP coalition should change it’s name to better reflect their “values” to The Corporate Coalition. The best politicians that money can buy.
It’s disgraceful that the industry super funds corruptly fail to siphon off members’ contributions to overpaid CEOs. Something should be done about it.