How the Australia Day culture war came to WA
As debate continues at every level of government in the lead-up to Australia Day, we revisit the City of Fremantle. Some aren't convinced that change, when it comes, will begin with politicians.
Jan 19, 2018
As debate continues at every level of government in the lead-up to Australia Day, we revisit the City of Fremantle. Some aren't convinced that change, when it comes, will begin with politicians.
City of Fremantle Mayor Brad Pettitt
Powered by Taboola
5 thoughts on “How the Australia Day culture war came to WA”
I personally don’t take any notice of Australia Day. It’s a ‘nothing day’ – just the anniversary of the day that the First Fleet moved a few kilometres up the coast to a better harbour.
It was given significance much, much latter.
Now Anzac Day, that was given significance from the very start. It was commemorated by the troops in Europe and the Middle East from 1916. But its significance has changed over the years.
I think Australia Day should be celebrated on a different day. Perhaps the anniversary of when the name ‘Australia’ was first used officially? Or Republic Day?
Almost all Aboriginal people have a non indigenous ancestor whom they should also celebrate. Australia Day seems to be the appropriate date until we have our Australian Republic.
Perhaps they are reluctant to celebrate invading rapists and dispossessers. I know I am.
Already in Tasmania the rule is “Australia Day (26 January), unless that day falls on a Saturday or Sunday, in which case the following Monday;”. That is, we already do not always have a holiday on 26 Jan.
Why not just say ‘Last Monday in January”, in a similar manner to most other holidays.
On behalf of the IPA, Business Council of Australia, Mining Association, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Employers Associations of Australia. Nausea Ltd., Hancock Prospecting and the LNP . ( I didn’t, ask but think they agree.).
I propose we eliminate Australia Day completely.
By doing that it eliminates those lazy unproductive Lower Social Orders wasting their time sitting around and having fun. By not working on that day they cost the economy squillions of dollars, lower our profits and threaten our CEOs bonuses. Not to mention the exorbitant Penalty Rates we have to pay, brought on by those Union Thugs strangling and robbing us. ( Non- union Thugs exempted.)
As an additional bonus it will stop that ridiculous argument and fight over, on what day
it should take place.