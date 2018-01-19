Could Cronulla happen again?
A comparative timeline of current media coverage of so called African gangs compared to the Cronulla riots.
Jan 19, 2018
2 thoughts on “Could Cronulla happen again?”
Well Dutton is doing his best to provoke a riot either by Sudanese or the flag waving pseudo patriotic scum. He would love it. What I would love to see is some actual facts on how big the issue is. Of course everyone was worried in the poll. The papers and Dutton were telling them to be. How many of these events are outside the Sudanese community. How many people of African origin are there anyway compared to the Sudanese kids? Most of the few Africans of various sorts that I know are beaut and my daughter worked with some expats on mine sites, a real Heinz 57 mix and they were great folks.
Anyone believing any so-called news from the names assembled here must either be so far Right they’ve become Left or gullible beyond belief. How Malcolm Turnbull was so mentally deficient as to anoint Peter Dutton to his present portfolio of power and lust should be the subject of a royal commission.
Naturally people like Dutton and Turnbull and Cory Bernardi would be well aware that no news of dire importance happens during the last two weeks in January, in Melbourne because everyone is besotted by the tennis at the Australian Open. And anyone wanting to spring some fake news (apologies Donald) would choose precisely this moment.