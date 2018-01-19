In one sense, this month’s admission by Myanmar’s military leadership that its soldiers had participated in the unlawful killing of Rohingya Muslims is unprecedented. This is the first time that the Tatmadaw, as Myanmar’s armed forces is known, has copped to any systematic wrongdoing in northern Rakhine State, until recently home to the bulk of the country’s long-suffering stateless Rohingya minority.
Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.
Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox