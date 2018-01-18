 Menu lock
Jan 18, 2018

Turkey sets the stage for its invasion of Kurdish Syria

The long-anticipated Turkish invasion of Kurdistan is looking like it will soon be a reality, set to mark a new relationship with the US, which has been backing Kurdish fighters for years. And that's not the only aftershock the region will feel, writes Professor Damien Kingsbury.

Professor Damien Kingsbury

Crikey international affairs commentator

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Turkey sets the stage for its invasion of Kurdish Syria

  1. Tony Ward

    Thank you for a useful overview of a complex and fragile situation. One point – it seems difficult to credit “the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which carved the current borders from the region, which contributed to the Armenian Genocide” as the genocide happened 6-8 years earlier, 1915-17.

    1. Xoanon

      I was thinking that too. Date mix-up.