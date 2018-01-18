Supply and remand: why are our prison populations ballooning?
Despite crime rates falling across the board, our prison populations are booming, and don't look like they're slowing anytime soon. What's putting more Australian's behind bars?
How does Australia have a booming prison population but a falling crime rate?
7 thoughts on “Supply and remand: why are our prison populations ballooning?”
Remand is a big part of it (as a result of the tabloid campaign against bail), and parole is causing a similar issue at the other end of the process (or rather the denial of parole, as a result of the same tabloid campaign).
Ouch please fix the errant apostrophe in the subhead: “What’s putting more Australian’s behind bars?”
Hear hear. Subscription rates should be reduced by a dollar for each wrong use of apostrophes.
I don’t know if it explains the rise nationwide, but I’d guess the 2012 murder of Jill Meagher by a parolee is responsible for a good chunk of that increase in Victoria.
“Incidentally, it would seem that not all the new prisoners want to actually stay incarcerated.”
And in other news, the sky is blue. Probably it’s not just new prisoners.
From The Australian Policy Handbook 6th edition: “A market remains a tool, an instrument to achieve preferred ends. A good tool used well will make a task easier; used badly, it may destroy the original policy intent. As it has turned out, not all private prisons are more efficient than state-provided institutions, and the record of some private job-placement agencies has proved controversial.”
Our pollies love the American ‘lock ’em up’ method of law and order. Its easy, it plays well to the lower echelons of our society and it keeps the Murdoch press off your back. Otherwise they would have to get into why one shouldn’t lock up innocent (until proven guilty) persons, or explain why underaged kids shouldn’t be there, or why rehabilitation is desirable, or why mandatory sentences are bad. Much too hard, better to privatise jails and forget. Its just other peoples’ lives and tax payers money. Who cares, certainly not the public it seems.