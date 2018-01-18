Wolff book in TV adaptation … vale Steven Alward … Ten’s new owners? …
Trump White House heads for the screen treatment while Channel Ten falls could be seeing a new ownership structure.
Jan 18, 2018
Wolff book TV adaptation in the works. Who will play Donald Trump and Steve Bannon, and Ivanka Trump? Variety and the Hollywood Reporter report that Michael Wolff’s book about Donald Trump’s presidency Fire and Fury, is headed for TV. The reports say entertainment company Endeavor Content has bought the rights to the best-selling book and plans to adapt it for a television series. Wolff will executive produce the series, which will be shopped to various networks. No casting or air date has been set but the announcement set off speculation about who would play key figures in the White House. — Glenn Dyer
