Inside the spin: how accused harassers get ahead of the story
We may be at a remarkable moment for speaking out against assault, but the accused are doing what they've always done: paying professionals to put out the fires.
Jan 18, 2018
As more and more women come forward with stories of sexual harassment and indecent assault in the workplace and elsewhere, executives and their consultants — especially in media and entertainment — have been nervously reviewing their crisis management plans.
