Carillion and Co expose serious flaws in outsourcing
Does poor management of outsourcing by governments breed laziness and incompetence in major companies? The collapse of a major UK company poses serious questions for a key tenet of neoliberalism.
Jan 18, 2018
Does poor management of outsourcing by governments breed laziness and incompetence in major companies? The collapse of a major UK company poses serious questions for a key tenet of neoliberalism.
Graffiti at the site of the new £355 million Royal Liverpool Hospital, which was being built by Carillion.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Carillion and Co expose serious flaws in outsourcing”
The problem with a lot of these providers is the way the contract is designed. They encourage underbidding to be then offset with recovery of damages with ridiculously high mark ups. Then the desire for litigation starts. If the government doesn’t sack the Vendor quickly, then bad behaviour becomes accepted with no way to sack them without losing in the courts. Despite this, public servants are rarely taught how to manage contracts, only making acquisition convuluded and “fair” by making it difficult for SMEs to compete due to complex contracting requirements. Bring back good public service managers empowered to act swiftly to protect their political masters, rather than expecting their masters to make the decision for them.
Round here the public service managers are on contracts and if they do not suit the incoming government or new CEO then they are gone. The friends of the new government take the senior management positions but it turns out that they do not know much about the business they run. They can hardly be expected to ride shotgun on contractors that are also friends of the government.