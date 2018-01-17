Was Rupert Murdoch lured into a honey trap with a Chinese spy?
The Wall Street Journal claims Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife, Wendi Deng, is a spy. We take a look back at how their relationship blossomed to begin with.
Jan 17, 2018
The Wall Street Journal claims Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife, Wendi Deng, is a spy. We take a look back at how their relationship blossomed to begin with.
Was Rupert Murdoch married to a Chinese spy for 14 years — and was he lured into a “honey trap” by her while still married to Anna Murdoch?
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Was Rupert Murdoch lured into a honey trap with a Chinese spy?”
Could Rupert have married a Wendy to get his leg over Chinese authorities – all that “fresh meat” for his “news empire”?
Dang nab it, that’s “Wendi” of course.