Public servants ignoring the public interest in freedom of information
Bureaucratic efforts to undermine Freedom of Information laws by insisting it prevents "frank and fearless advice" hurts democracy and further estranges the governing class from he electorate.
2 thoughts on “Public servants ignoring the public interest in freedom of information”
The more things change ….?
Howard – and the readily politicised “PS” – fire-walled behind “Children Overboard”?
Same in the States, perhaps less so in the ACT. In NSW the rationale behind membership of community committees supposed to keep a citizens’ eye on major developments is totally opaque for example. I believe that Greens State MP Jeremy Buckingham is investigating this in the context of eg fracking. Time for Four Corners to shed light on this in NSW. NAIF in Queensland is apparently notorious too for its non transparent doling out of taxpayer funds to dubious companies or to cronies.