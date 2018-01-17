 Menu lock
Jan 17, 2018

Former NT News political reporter sues News Corp, alleges interference

Chris Walsh's lawyer claims it's a "a case that goes to the very heart of the freedom and independence of the media."

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

A sacked NT News reporter is suing the newspaper’s company and editor under workplace relations law, alleging a deal between the Northern Territory government and management at the paper.

